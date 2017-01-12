Educators, business leaders seek to c...

Educators, business leaders seek to close skills gap

Educators have fixed their eyes on career and technical education in recent years, but changing the way schools prepare students for the workforce isn't without its challenges. Joe Lowder, dean of economic and community services at Itawamba Community College's Belden Center, spoke to members of Tupelo's Community Development Foundation and others about workforce education and development at Friday's Wake Up! Tupelo.

