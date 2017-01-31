Crye-Leike Plaza in Tupelo adding third building
The office, restaurant and retail center on North Gloster Street will be getting another building. Dubbed Building C , the building will measure some 8,400 square fee t, mirroring the real estate office after which the plaza is named.
