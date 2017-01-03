Crime Reports: Jan. 5, 2017
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m. a Charles Davis, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, improper turn. a Ashley Scales, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, fraud in acquisition of a controlled substance.
#1 Friday
Why buy a marriage license? Why buy a drivers license? Why buy liability insurance on your crown vic? Why work to feed your children? Once you get on all the entitled freebies never do anything that might lower your benefits. America is free for the slaves living off entitlements. The police report is screened by the mayor's office before released to the daily Useless paperboys.
