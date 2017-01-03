Crime Reports: Jan. 5, 2017

Crime Reports: Jan. 5, 2017

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Jan 5, titled Crime Reports: Jan. 5, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m. a Charles Davis, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, improper turn. a Ashley Scales, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, fraud in acquisition of a controlled substance.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
No License

Tupelo, MS

#1 Friday
Why buy a marriage license? Why buy a drivers license? Why buy liability insurance on your crown vic? Why work to feed your children? Once you get on all the entitled freebies never do anything that might lower your benefits. America is free for the slaves living off entitlements. The police report is screened by the mayor's office before released to the daily Useless paperboys.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo police investigating body found in unocc... 5 min Wrong words 1
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 12 min Pot pie 19
News Races develop as election qualifying continues 20 min Change thinking 1
Ole Miss Sucks 2 hr On The Bottom 9
Tupelo Taxes 2 hr Higher Taxes 8
News Regional Rehab campaign gets in gear 2 hr Off Key 3
Body Cams 2 hr Cams 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,964 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC