Crime Reports: Jan. 5, 2017

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m. a Charles Davis, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, improper turn. a Ashley Scales, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, fraud in acquisition of a controlled substance.

