Crime Reports: Jan. 21, 2017
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Jan 21, titled Crime Reports: Jan. 21, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m. a A County road 1498 Tupelo man heard his dog barking around 4:30 p.m. He walked outside and saw three men walking behind his property. One of the suspects walked toward the man.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
#1 Yesterday
Tupelo does not have a jail and the thugs come from far and near to stays in Tupelo knowing that there is no Tupelo jail. The new county jail will be modular for expansion and adding more thug cells for the Thugelos. The new jail will need to have 2000 cells reserved for Tupelo thugs after Chief Bart retires to Saltillo counting his retirement increase. Sometimes it is best to go home and stay inside watching CNN on make believe TV.
|
#2 Yesterday
The same old propaganda published in the daily Tupelo paperless. The crime rate is going up every day in Tupelo as more thugs arrive to stays in Tupelo in the cheap motel and apartments. Rent in Tupelo is Washington supplemented. What happens to Tupelo when the rent, food stamps, free transportation, medicine, emergency room treatments, and boys and girls sitting care are all reduced based on earned income necessary for matching funds. Matching funds is the answer to wealth accumulation. Take a good look at CREATE 's bank account.
|
#3 Yesterday
Most of the crimes in Tupelo are unreported by the daily journal in fear that some tourist taxes might be avoided. LOL If Tupelo taxed its touring Thugs, the city could lower it property taxes and build another heated and cooled swimming pool in west Tupelo. Have you been swimming this winter?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Hard work ahead needs to be tackle...
|1 hr
|Rod Knox
|9
|Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren...
|1 hr
|Time
|27
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|1 hr
|Time
|2
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|1 hr
|Time
|2
|Mississippi Made
|4 hr
|No Workers
|11
|Candidates multiply in Tupelo Ward 4 race
|13 hr
|Multiplying
|2
|"What happened to Leigh Occhi?" (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|ThinBlueJellyDoug...
|179
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC