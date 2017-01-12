Crime Reports: Jan. 13, 2017
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m. a Nathan Floyd, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of crack cocaine, sale of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance. a A Highway 6 Nettleton man said he had work crews working on a rental property last fall.
