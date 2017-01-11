There are on the Newms360.com story from Tuesday, titled Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Lafayette Copeland, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, disregard of a traffic device. a A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said her sister came to visit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.