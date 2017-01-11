Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m. a Lafayette Copeland, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, disregard of a traffic device. a A Mitchell Road Tupelo woman said her sister came to visit.

Tupelo Jail

Tupelo, MS

#1 Yesterday
Tupelo does not have an adult jail nor a non adult jail. How many towns do you know that do not have a jail to house their thugs. The opinion poll ask how many more thugs have moved into Tupelo while the white flight continues. The jail is full of Tupelo thugs according to the Lee Cty sheriff.
Crime Report

Tupelo, MS

#2 Yesterday
The daily journal does not include all the crimes in their weekly report. The editors edit the list of crimes and every attempt is make to ignore the drop outs with unknown parents. Do you know your parents and did feed you when young?
Sharing Great Things

Tupelo, MS

#3 15 hrs ago
The crime rate is escalating in Tupelo with more robberies and more thugs shooting themselves everyday. Can you believe the paperboys misrepresenting the facts over and over again.
No Patrols

Tupelo, MS

#4 7 hrs ago
Does your neighborhood have car ransacking and home burglaries and yet the police are never seen patrolling the neighborhood. The patrol cars are on the major thoroughfares as a warning to slow down so the thugs are walking through the neighborhoods at all hours of the day and night knowing very well the police are far away. All thugs have their own walkie talkie security devices stuck in their ear will a cell phone attached. The thugs are in constant communication with their cell phones. The mayor and chief are too busy to help out a neighborhood that continues to decline. Bulldozing the houses and naming another committee will not lower the crime rate in Tupelo. Electing a new mayor who is interested in the neighborhood crime and naming a new chief of police will be a good start for 2017. The existing council and mayor have invited the thugs to Tupelo with more freebies.
Tupelo, MS

