CPD opens investigation into alleged ...

CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's incident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus Police Department has officially opened a criminal investigation into the alleged serving of contaminated food at Jack's restaurant on Highway 45. According to department press release, the victim, who is from Tupelo, of the alleged incident contacted Police Chief Oscar Lewis late Thursday. Lewis is working to prepare a report on that information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017 3 min Wasted Paper 6
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... 9 min Elvis Dead 6
Pole Taker 22 min Our Opinion 3
News Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court 24 min Shooting Ranges 7
Ole Miss Sucks 29 min Bad News Bears 18
Mississippi Made 30 min Quality 4
News Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues ... 35 min Not Safe in Tupelo 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC