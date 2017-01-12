CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's incident
Columbus Police Department has officially opened a criminal investigation into the alleged serving of contaminated food at Jack's restaurant on Highway 45. According to department press release, the victim, who is from Tupelo, of the alleged incident contacted Police Chief Oscar Lewis late Thursday. Lewis is working to prepare a report on that information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017
|3 min
|Wasted Paper
|6
|Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be...
|9 min
|Elvis Dead
|6
|Pole Taker
|22 min
|Our Opinion
|3
|Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
|24 min
|Shooting Ranges
|7
|Ole Miss Sucks
|29 min
|Bad News Bears
|18
|Mississippi Made
|30 min
|Quality
|4
|Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues ...
|35 min
|Not Safe in Tupelo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC