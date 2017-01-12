Continuing the journey: King celebrations conclude with birthday party
Tupelo's four-day celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in Tupelo drew to a close Monday in the packed gymnasium at St. Paul Methodist Church. "Who is equality and justice really for?" asked guest speaker Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
|4 hr
|Drop Outs
|19
|Indictments
|5 hr
|Grand Jury
|1
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|5 hr
|NCAA
|5
|Go Paperless
|5 hr
|Useless
|3
|Party Time
|5 hr
|A Little Reminder
|2
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|5 hr
|Funny Paperboys
|2
|Campaign Donations
|5 hr
|Donors
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC