Connecticut pulls plug on a anti-gaya Mississippi charity
Employees for the State of Connecticut wishing to give money to a Tupelo-based charitable group through a payroll deduction will have to find another way to contribute. Ctpost.com reported Friday the state has voted to part ways with the American Family Association, which is headquartered in Tupelo.
#1 18 hrs ago
American Family Association lacks creative spirit and replaced it with boring traditions that no longer work.
#2 17 hrs ago
How has the filthy Talmudic Culture had an affect on Connecticut? God knows Jews are over represented in Connecticut's administrative practices as well.
#3 17 hrs ago
Jews are the founders of Christianity.
#4 17 hrs ago
Are you asking me if I care? Any Christian who sides with Israel is a FOOL!
#5 15 hrs ago
The $10 per month would not pay for the printer ink. This is typical of the Tupelo daily paper connected to nothing but its foundation bank account.
#6 14 hrs ago
You were born Jewish and gay and if we can ever test your DNA to see how much African and/or Asian DNA you have it will be the neo nazi trifecta.
lol
#7 14 hrs ago
The state of Mississippi does not allow any bashing of gays. LOL
