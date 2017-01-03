Connecticut pulls plug on a anti-gaya...

There are 7 comments on the Sunherald.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Connecticut pulls plug on a anti-gaya Mississippi charity. In it, Sunherald.com reports that:

Employees for the State of Connecticut wishing to give money to a Tupelo-based charitable group through a payroll deduction will have to find another way to contribute. Ctpost.com reported Friday the state has voted to part ways with the American Family Association, which is headquartered in Tupelo.

Smart

Tupelo, MS

#1 18 hrs ago
American Family Association lacks creative spirit and replaced it with boring traditions that no longer work.

Benedict Arnold

Easthampton, MA

#2 17 hrs ago
How has the filthy Talmudic Culture had an affect on Connecticut? God knows Jews are over represented in Connecticut's administrative practices as well.

Change thinking

Tupelo, MS

#3 17 hrs ago
Jews are the founders of Christianity.
The Worlds Biggest Lie

Easthampton, MA

#4 17 hrs ago
Change thinking wrote:
Jews are the founders of Christianity.
Are you asking me if I care? Any Christian who sides with Israel is a FOOL!
Useless News

Tupelo, MS

#5 15 hrs ago
The $10 per month would not pay for the printer ink. This is typical of the Tupelo daily paper connected to nothing but its foundation bank account.
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#6 14 hrs ago
Benedict Arnold wrote:
How has the filthy Talmudic Culture had an affect on Connecticut? God knows Jews are over represented in Connecticut's administrative practices as well.
You were born Jewish and gay and if we can ever test your DNA to see how much African and/or Asian DNA you have it will be the neo nazi trifecta.

lol
Mississippi

Tupelo, MS

#7 14 hrs ago
The state of Mississippi does not allow any bashing of gays. LOL
