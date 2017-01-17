Comfort Suites returning to Tupelo
A Comfort Suites hotel will open later this year, but not at its former site near the North Gloster and North Green street intersection, where it was heavily damaged by the April 2014 tornado and later demolished. The 75-room all-suites hotel will be built adjacent to the Hampton Inn & Suites, which was built in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court
|42 min
|Useless Cops
|33
|No Enforcement
|2 hr
|Useless Cops
|4
|1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread
|4 hr
|Knocked Off
|7
|Candice Nunley Turner (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|It is a snitch
|4
|Indictments
|18 hr
|Corrupted
|2
|Go Paperless
|Tue
|Useless
|3
|Party Time
|Tue
|A Little Reminder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC