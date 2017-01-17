Comfort Suites returning to Tupelo

Comfort Suites returning to Tupelo

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

A Comfort Suites hotel will open later this year, but not at its former site near the North Gloster and North Green street intersection, where it was heavily damaged by the April 2014 tornado and later demolished. The 75-room all-suites hotel will be built adjacent to the Hampton Inn & Suites, which was built in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court 42 min Useless Cops 33
No Enforcement 2 hr Useless Cops 4
1 more OLE MISS SUCKS thread 4 hr Knocked Off 7
Candice Nunley Turner (Sep '15) 8 hr It is a snitch 4
Indictments 18 hr Corrupted 2
Go Paperless Tue Useless 3
Party Time Tue A Little Reminder 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC