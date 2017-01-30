Car burglary, pursuit leads to two ar...

Car burglary, pursuit leads to two arrests

A concerned citizen alerted Tupelo police of a car burglary in progress on Wendover Drive around 9:30 a.m. When officers tried to pull over the suspect vehicle, the 16-year-old driver took off. The pursuit went down Chesterville Road to Coley Road.

