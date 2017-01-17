Candidates multiply in Tupelo Ward 4 ...

Candidates multiply in Tupelo Ward 4 race

21 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Three weeks into the qualifying period for municipal elections, Nettie Davis remains the only incumbent City Council member with opposition. Henry H. Daniels qualified late Friday afternoon as a Republican.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

