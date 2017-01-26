Blood center calls for help with crit...

Blood center calls for help with critical need

"We were already under a critical appeal," said Rhonda Weaver, senior donor recruiter with the United Blood Services center in Tupelo. Both O-positive and O-negative blood types are critically needed, but the center needs as many donors as possible.

