'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely Smash
There are 2 comments on the RollingStone story from Wednesday Jan 4, titled 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely Smash. In it, RollingStone reports that:
Last June, Rae Sremmurd had only two days left to hand in their second album, which the hip-hop duo hoped would build on the success of their exuberant 2015 debut, . But they needed a hit – the two singles they released early in 2016 failed to catch fire.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at RollingStone.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Blacks but no Beatle.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
The rappers are shot lived. No one likes rappers. Where are their shirts and afro hair cuts? The Tupelo daily journal is in love with the rappers loud noise. Rapping has nothing to do with music.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 4
|31 min
|Funny Paperboys
|2
|Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in ...
|37 min
|Not Likely Ever
|11
|Opinion Poll
|42 min
|Drop Outs
|15
|Our Opinion: Furniture market's earlier start b...
|48 min
|Marketing Furniture
|10
|Campaign Donations
|51 min
|Term Limits
|3
|Tupelo Taxes
|59 min
|Luxury Cells
|6
|Sports Journal Daily
|1 hr
|Insignificant
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC