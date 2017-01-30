Bills to abolish agency for arts may ...

Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble

The agency that promotes, fosters and grows Mississippi's artistic heritage would be eliminated under bills pending in the Mississippi Legislature. But late Monday, various sources indicated that bills dealing with the elimination of the agency might die today - the deadline for the bills to be passed out of committee to remain alive.

