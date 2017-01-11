Auction Results

Auction Results

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Elvis Presley E-zine

On Saturday the Auction at Graceland netted $330,531 in sales from the 160 pieces of Elvis Presley memorabilia up for auction. Highlights included a Gold and Diamond Lion Head Ring Elvis owned and gave to Charlie Hodge, one of the Memphis Mafia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Elvis Presley E-zine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Baldwyn bond vote shows strong com... 3 hr Government Propa... 1
News Safe routes to school: Sidewalk work continues ... 8 hr Government Propa... 1
News Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017 21 hr Crime Report 2
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week Tue Black powder 5
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... Tue Tupelo Poverty 5
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Mon The Stealth 4
Traveling Liar Mon Rita Johnson Scum 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,816,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC