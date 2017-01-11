Auction Results
On Saturday the Auction at Graceland netted $330,531 in sales from the 160 pieces of Elvis Presley memorabilia up for auction. Highlights included a Gold and Diamond Lion Head Ring Elvis owned and gave to Charlie Hodge, one of the Memphis Mafia.
