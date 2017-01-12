Annual tree-planting efforts up and r...

Annual tree-planting efforts up and running

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Mitchell Johnson of Michael Hatcher and Associates helps unload a trailer full of trees they are beginning to plant along the ramps at Country Club Road. Many of the trees that were planted last year died during the drought and now have to be replaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmy John's update: mid-February opening expec... 42 min Drop Outs 2
News Nichols park shooting suspects appear in court 8 hr Anonymous 8
News Crime Reports: Jan. 10, 2017 8 hr anonymous 7
News CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc... 13 hr Worker 1
Tupelo Taxes 13 hr Tax Increase 10
Daily Pole Taker 13 hr Eli Retiring 3
News Elvis Presley's smothering mother could have be... 13 hr Elvis Dead 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC