Annual tree-planting efforts up and running
Buy at photos.djournal.com Mitchell Johnson of Michael Hatcher and Associates helps unload a trailer full of trees they are beginning to plant along the ramps at Country Club Road. Many of the trees that were planted last year died during the drought and now have to be replaced.
