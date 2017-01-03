Alabama's kicker, 8-year-old boy bond over Polish heritage

In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 photo, Boone Murphree, 8, poses after an afternoon of punting and passing the football with his family, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Tupelo, Miss., shares unusual bonds with Alabama kicker Adam Griffith besides football. They are originally from Poland, they lived for a while in an orphanage and both were adopted by Southern families.The two met at Alabama's 2015 spring football game and established a friendship that Murphree takes seriously.

