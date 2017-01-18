18-wheeler driver killed after hittin...

18-wheeler driver killed after hitting bridge on I-55 identified

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler killed after hitting a bridge on I-55 south at Fortification as 40-year-old Calvin Gatlin of Houston, Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tupelo police offer teen dating violence awaren... 1 hr AbusiveCops 2
News New team players: Palliative care specialists f... 2 hr Death 3
Trump the President 3 hr Mississippi Taxes 3
Mississippi Made 4 hr Drive a Chevy 9
News Tupelo man charged with strong-arm robbery 4 hr Right ON 4
News Tupelo police seek car burglary suspect 5 hr No Jail 4
News THS band thanks donors, prepares for trip 17 hr How Great 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,114,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC