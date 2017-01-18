18-wheeler driver killed after hitting bridge on I-55 identified
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart has identified the driver of an 18-wheeler killed after hitting a bridge on I-55 south at Fortification as 40-year-old Calvin Gatlin of Houston, Mississippi.
