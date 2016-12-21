Woman charged with aggravated assault
There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Woman charged with aggravated assault.
The Tupelo Police Department was called to Goodlett Street on Dec. 11. Officers found a man had been stabbed in the neck and his female assailant had fled the scene. Latoria K. Moore, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated domestic violence.
#1 Thursday Dec 15
Never learned in school to restrain her emotions. The school board would have called it discrimination.
#2 Thursday Dec 15
The resident jester and expert on everything has spoken, lol.
#3 Friday Dec 16
The home burglaries in Tupelo as Christmas nears are never mentioned in the daily journal but no on reads the rag so what? The daily is for advertising used cars and mall shopper sales and boasting about Tupelo's first and finest and largest and greatness and the purchased all american awards and the world traveling mayor selling Tupelo and Elvis. Our opinion is that 25% of Tupelo's newest residents refuse to work and stays with someone new every night.
