Woman charged with aggravated assault

The Tupelo Police Department was called to Goodlett Street on Dec. 11. Officers found a man had been stabbed in the neck and his female assailant had fled the scene. Latoria K. Moore, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

