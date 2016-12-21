Verona bank robbery suspect held without bond
A Tupelo man accused of robbing a Verona bank on Dec. 1 will remain in federal custody until charges against him are presented to a grand jury. Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen Thursday for a preliminary and detention hearing.
