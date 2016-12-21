Two suspects arrested for overnight robberies
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Two suspects arrested for overnight robberies. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Cory Finnie, 19, of 106 Barbee Ave., Shannon; and Justin Witherspoon, 15, of 610 Trout Street, Tupelo; were arrested around 3:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery each. Witherspoon will be charged as an adult.
#1 Thursday
Tupelo is now know as the Little Mississippi Memphis with the crime rate growing every day. The daily journal reports as little as possible about more than one shooting in a children's park in Tupelo. Most neighborhoods are now mostly black and the park is know for its undesirables. The paper never reports anything of value to the rest of the town that are afraid to get out after dark. Robbery, burglary, drug deals, shootings in childrens parks, Did all the thugs in Tupelo come from Memphis and all are entitled?
#2 Thursday
You are right Tupelo is now a little Memphis with all the shootings and stabbing and smoking in the bars where the city has non smoking ordinances. Tupelo's ordinances are all jokes. Drinking and smoking are allowed by all the bars and so called restaurants. An enclosed room for smoking and socializing is encouraged in Tupelo. The white families are moving out of Tupelo due to the lack of discipline in the schools and the high taxes on their homes. Tupelo has no growth in population.
