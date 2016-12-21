Two suspects arrested for overnight r...

Two suspects arrested for overnight robberies

There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Two suspects arrested for overnight robberies. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Cory Finnie, 19, of 106 Barbee Ave., Shannon; and Justin Witherspoon, 15, of 610 Trout Street, Tupelo; were arrested around 3:20 a.m. Thursday and charged with two counts of armed robbery each. Witherspoon will be charged as an adult.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Park Shooting

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday
Tupelo is now know as the Little Mississippi Memphis with the crime rate growing every day. The daily journal reports as little as possible about more than one shooting in a children's park in Tupelo. Most neighborhoods are now mostly black and the park is know for its undesirables. The paper never reports anything of value to the rest of the town that are afraid to get out after dark. Robbery, burglary, drug deals, shootings in childrens parks, Did all the thugs in Tupelo come from Memphis and all are entitled?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dangerous Little Memphis

Tupelo, MS

#2 Thursday
You are right Tupelo is now a little Memphis with all the shootings and stabbing and smoking in the bars where the city has non smoking ordinances. Tupelo's ordinances are all jokes. Drinking and smoking are allowed by all the bars and so called restaurants. An enclosed room for smoking and socializing is encouraged in Tupelo. The white families are moving out of Tupelo due to the lack of discipline in the schools and the high taxes on their homes. Tupelo has no growth in population.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 8 min Gays Run the World 25
News Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home 1 hr Dirt Tabloid 1
Mississippi State 1 hr Bowlers 3
Pet Page 2 hr Facebook for Dogs 4
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 2 hr Tupelo Thugs 11
News i i Tupelo police searching for gas station robber 2 hr White Flight 15
News NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co... 12 hr Rod Knox 9
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,983

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC