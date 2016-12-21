There are on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline SremmFest alongside Rae Sremmurd. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

From collaborating with the likes of Madonna to Bruno Mars to Justin Bieber, electronic musician Diplo's beats are the backbone of modern music, and often find themselves in the top 40, whether he's producing for BeyoncA© or recording with M.I.A. The Tupelo-born Diplo, or Wesley Pentz, as he was known then, will be returning to Northeast Mississippi for the second installment of SremmFest, a concert celebrating other Tupelo do-wells, Rae Sremmurd - hip-hop brothers Khalif "Swae Lee" and Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown. "It's been a minute since I was in Tupelo," Diplo said in an interview with the Daily Journal.

