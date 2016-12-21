Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving subsidy
The Tupelo Regional Airport has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which earlier this year ordered the termination of the Essential Air Service subsidy that pays for air service in the city. In a letter dated last month, the DOT granted 22 communities, including Tupelo, a waiver.
#1 Yesterday
When the airport continues to survive on government handouts it becomes a communist venture rather than a capitalistic one. Is there no shame in living on welfare?
#2 Yesterday
It seems that current politics is moving toward Kapitalism from D.C. down to Tupelo.
#3 Yesterday
And Governor Bryan and his Republican friends across the are making Mississippians Entitlement Whores
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-least-d...
The liberal states are paying for Mississippi's schools, roads, airports, law enforcement, etc. Everyone needs to send a thank you card to the Blue states that are making it possible to cut the taxes on Mississippi's wealthiest citizens.
#4 20 hrs ago
Did he die of racism in hid junk yard airport?
#5 6 hrs ago
Washington owns Tupelo. The schools, the junk yard useless airport, the downtown main street bike paths to nowhere, Nettie's sidewalk that is a total waste, the supplemented mass transit cabs and free bus rides and the emergency rooms free for all the family members to enjoy and the list goes on and on. Who will be Tupelo's first minority mayor? He has already been picked by the wealthy who will accumulate more wealth in Tupelo. Can you name the CEO's or elite families getting richer off Tupelo? The Tupelo mafia is alive and well.
