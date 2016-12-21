There are on the Newms360.com story from Yesterday, titled Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving subsidy. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The Tupelo Regional Airport has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which earlier this year ordered the termination of the Essential Air Service subsidy that pays for air service in the city. In a letter dated last month, the DOT granted 22 communities, including Tupelo, a waiver.

