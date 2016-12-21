Tupelo native happy to return home to her roots
When K.C. Caldwell Grist was about 7 years old, she cooked an entire meal for her grandparents and invited them to her home to eat it. By the time she was in the seventh grade, she was making crepes and selling them to the public to earn spending money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|7 min
|Fired the Assistants
|12
|Man charged with Verona bank robbery
|13 min
|Thugville Dropout
|2
|THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura...
|16 min
|Call Roger Wicker
|2
|'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman
|6 hr
|better living
|1
|Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s...
|6 hr
|Rich and Famous
|5
|Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction
|19 hr
|better living
|5
|The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2
|19 hr
|some guy
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC