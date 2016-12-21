Tupelo man rebuilt his life after opi...

Tupelo man rebuilt his life after opioid abuse

There are 4 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Monday Dec 19, titled Tupelo man rebuilt his life after opioid abuse. In it, Commercial Dispatch reports that:

For nine years of his life, Clardy, who grew up in Corinth and now lives in Tupelo, misused alcohol and a host of substances, but an addiction to pain pills nearly cost him his life and his freedom. His addiction didn't start that way.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Threes

Tupelo, MS

#1 Monday Dec 19
But we have doctors and the pharmaceutical industry more than willing to profit from it despite government laws.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
La Ti Da

Tupelo, MS

#2 Monday Dec 19
News?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Been There !

United States

#3 Monday
Yes it's news . Good news doesn't sell ! I'm happy to see this good news .
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Newsless

Tupelo, MS

#4 Tuesday
Drugs sell and drug sellers are nothing new. Same old humbug paper with nothing to sell.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with Verona bank robbery 5 min Thugville Dropout 2
News THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura... 8 min Call Roger Wicker 2
News 'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman 6 hr better living 1
News Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s... 6 hr Rich and Famous 5
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 19 hr better living 5
The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2 19 hr some guy 10
Lee County Administrator 20 hr Dead Paper 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,776

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC