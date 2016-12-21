Tupelo man rebuilt his life after opioid abuse
There are 4 comments on the Commercial Dispatch story from Monday Dec 19, titled Tupelo man rebuilt his life after opioid abuse.
For nine years of his life, Clardy, who grew up in Corinth and now lives in Tupelo, misused alcohol and a host of substances, but an addiction to pain pills nearly cost him his life and his freedom. His addiction didn't start that way.
#1 Monday Dec 19
But we have doctors and the pharmaceutical industry more than willing to profit from it despite government laws.
#2 Monday Dec 19
News?
United States
#3 Monday
Yes it's news . Good news doesn't sell ! I'm happy to see this good news .
#4 Tuesday
Drugs sell and drug sellers are nothing new. Same old humbug paper with nothing to sell.
