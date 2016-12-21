Tupelo CVB anticipating busy start to year
After a record-breaking fiscal year, the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau looks to jump out of the blocks quickly in 2017 with at least a dozen events in the city the first couple of months that will bring thousands of visitors. "We start off with a bang and it really doesn't taper off," said Neal McCoy, the CVB's executive director.
