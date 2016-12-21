Tupelo band raising money to perform at Trump inauguration
A high school band in northeast Mississippi has been invited to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but it must raise money quickly to pay for it. Tupelo High School band has to raise $75,000 to $100,000 for the entire 150-member squad to make the trip, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
