Tupelo band raising money to perform ...

Tupelo band raising money to perform at Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A high school band in northeast Mississippi has been invited to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but it must raise money quickly to pay for it. Tupelo High School band has to raise $75,000 to $100,000 for the entire 150-member squad to make the trip, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 8 min Gays Run the World 25
News Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home 1 hr Dirt Tabloid 1
Mississippi State 1 hr Bowlers 3
Pet Page 2 hr Facebook for Dogs 4
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 2 hr Tupelo Thugs 11
News i i Tupelo police searching for gas station robber 2 hr White Flight 15
News NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co... 12 hr Rod Knox 9
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC