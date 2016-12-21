Tree recycling sites to be open throu...

Tree recycling sites to be open through Jan. 31

When the gifts have all been unwrapped and the ornaments have been packed away, the city of Tupelo will have several recycling locations ready to receive this year's Christmas trees as they're taken down. Those sites include the Bush Field parking lot at Eastwood Softball Complex on North Veterans Boulevard; Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road; the east side of Ballard Park on Rutherford Road; Hancock Park on Ida Street and Tupelo Compost Site on North Commerce Road.

