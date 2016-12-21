THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inauguration
There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inauguration. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Todd Bates vividly remembers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue nearly 28 years ago with the Tupelo High School band and looking to his left as he played his tuba at the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush. "I saw Barbara Bush clapping her hands while we marched past," he said.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
There is no need to send a band to Washington. It would be better to spend that time on their studies. Each day 5000 children and 23000 adults die from lack of clean water or food. Exactly where are the priorities?
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Washington should pay for the trip like most of the other educational costs in Tupelo or maybe a special mileage rate to be voted on or maybe just another bond issue to fund the fun trip. I suppose every band in Mississippi was invited hoping that one or two would find the money to pay for the fun trip. The mayor may have funds remaining in his war chest now that his travel budget is overdrawn.
United States
#3 Friday
wtf someone's mad cause there BAND couldn't go to Washington. Go somewhere and sit tf down
#4 17 hrs ago
Watch the party on TV and save thousands.$100,000 will not pay for the band to party in Washington. Each band member will have to have a chaperon so the cost double. How about a $200,000 trip? Stay home and watch it on TV with memories. Let the daily journal pay the bill.
