THS band must raise up to $100,000 fo...

THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inauguration

There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inauguration. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Todd Bates vividly remembers marching down Pennsylvania Avenue nearly 28 years ago with the Tupelo High School band and looking to his left as he played his tuba at the inauguration of President George H.W. Bush. "I saw Barbara Bush clapping her hands while we marched past," he said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Education

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday Dec 22
There is no need to send a band to Washington. It would be better to spend that time on their studies. Each day 5000 children and 23000 adults die from lack of clean water or food. Exactly where are the priorities?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Call Roger Wicker

Tupelo, MS

#2 Thursday Dec 22
Washington should pay for the trip like most of the other educational costs in Tupelo or maybe a special mileage rate to be voted on or maybe just another bond issue to fund the fun trip. I suppose every band in Mississippi was invited hoping that one or two would find the money to pay for the fun trip. The mayor may have funds remaining in his war chest now that his travel budget is overdrawn.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Doesitmattr

United States

#3 Friday
wtf someone's mad cause there BAND couldn't go to Washington. Go somewhere and sit tf down
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Stay Home Memories

Tupelo, MS

#4 17 hrs ago
Watch the party on TV and save thousands.$100,000 will not pay for the band to party in Washington. Each band member will have to have a chaperon so the cost double. How about a $200,000 trip? Stay home and watch it on TV with memories. Let the daily journal pay the bill.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 7 min Gays Run the World 25
News Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home 1 hr Dirt Tabloid 1
Mississippi State 1 hr Bowlers 3
Pet Page 2 hr Facebook for Dogs 4
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... 2 hr Tupelo Thugs 11
News i i Tupelo police searching for gas station robber 2 hr White Flight 15
News NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co... 12 hr Rod Knox 9
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC