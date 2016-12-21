Thacker Mountain host writes about turbulent year in Oxford

Faulkner's family and some members of the community weren't sure about the statue and definitely weren't happy about the city chopping down a healthy magnolia tree to make room. While that year-long controversy played itself out on the Oxford Square and beyond, the town also hosted a wide variety of visitors in 1996, including Willie Nelson, Henry Kissinger and 2 Live Crew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.