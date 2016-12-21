Sound Off for Dec. 17: Hanukkah
Oh, my gosh! With all the issues in the world today, you're worried about a parent letting their child believe in Santa Claus? I beg to differ to Merry Christmas being the only holiday. Holidays include Hanukkah.
