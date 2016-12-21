Rector leaves All Saints' to join Bis...

Rector leaves All Saints' to join Bishop's staff in Jackson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Newms360.com

Father Paul Stephens is easy to spot around town. With his beard and tortoise-shell glasses, his black shirt with white clerical collar, his silver cross necklace, and his dignified, scholarly bearing, he looks like a parish priest from central casting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with Verona bank robbery 5 min Thugville Dropout 2
News THS band must raise up to $100,000 for inaugura... 8 min Call Roger Wicker 2
News 'Generation KKK' Humanizes the Inhuman 6 hr better living 1
News Tupelo Regional Airport to continue receiving s... 6 hr Rich and Famous 5
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 19 hr better living 5
The Framing of James Dutschke Part 2 19 hr some guy 10
Lee County Administrator 20 hr Dead Paper 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC