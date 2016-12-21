Railroad quiet zone not likely anytim...

Railroad quiet zone not likely anytime soon in Tupelo

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Officials in Tupelo have for years talked about a possible quiet zone, an agreement by rail companies that trains won't blow horns or whistles except in emergencies. Early in his term, Mayor Jason Shelton described such a quiet zone as a priority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The SEC in Mississippi 16 min The Next Forty Years 4
Tupelo Taxes 1 hr Property Reapprai... 2
News Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo 1 hr A Threat to Tupelo 5
News Tupelo police to move into new headquarters soon 2 hr Next Year 17
Cowbells 3 hr Are You Listening 3
Do we have a Bandidos (1%er motorcycle club) ch... (Apr '12) 7 hr Judy 166
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 10 hr lts_Me 13
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC