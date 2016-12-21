Police investigating shooting at Walm...

Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Tupelo Police Department officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place at Walmart on West Main Street late Monday evening. "We did have shots fired over there and right now we are in the process of looking over the video footage to see what happened," Aguirre said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Treatment offers lifeline to those with addiction 2 hr lts_Me 13
News Tupelo band raising money to perform at Trump i... 3 hr lts_Me 6
News Crime Reports: Dec. 23, 2016 5 hr Protect 10
News NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures co... 5 hr The Losers 10
News NMHS, United Health to share research 6 hr Not for Profit 16
Cowbells 7 hr Cowboys 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 7 hr Show and Tail 41
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC