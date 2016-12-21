There are on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Dec 17, titled Party gives Regional Rehabilitation fresh start. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The Tupelo center, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services without charge, will be the nonprofit of honor at the Almost New Years Party hosted by Tupelo band Two Drink Minimum on Dec. 30. At the party, Regional Rehab will officially launch its Fresh Start capital campaign to retire the debt left from the $2.3 million renovation for the Pegram Drive center. The center will also unveil new logos created by Paul Mitchell of the Mabus Agency.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.