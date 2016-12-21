Party gives Regional Rehabilitation f...

Party gives Regional Rehabilitation fresh start

The Tupelo center, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy services without charge, will be the nonprofit of honor at the Almost New Years Party hosted by Tupelo band Two Drink Minimum on Dec. 30. At the party, Regional Rehab will officially launch its Fresh Start capital campaign to retire the debt left from the $2.3 million renovation for the Pegram Drive center. The center will also unveil new logos created by Paul Mitchell of the Mabus Agency.

The Renown Author

Tupelo, MS

#1 Saturday Dec 17
Reed does not know but two cords and can not keep up with the musicians he has hired to play and sing. Reed is a wannabe something that he will never be.
Press Release

Tupelo, MS

#2 Saturday Dec 17
The daily paper interviews the same old people over and over. Why?
Two Drunk Minimum

Tupelo, MS

#3 Saturday Dec 17
The leader of the band can play one song. He will fly away in the morning is his contribution to the Reed music. A noted author and professional musician? LOL
No Chet Akins

Tupelo, MS

#4 Monday Dec 19
The band organizer has a part time job and is no Chet Akins. The musicians are professional and Reed can not keep up. He does no read music and he is half beat behind trying to copy the cords of the other guitar players. Reed is wannabe something but who knows what?
Tupelo, MS

