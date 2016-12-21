Oxford's Barksdale Teen Center gets new court
Six new basketball goals, and 8,000 square feet to move around in, is what teenagers can now take part in at the Barksdale Boys & Girls Club Teen Center. A red ribbon could barely reach across half of the new courts that were completed in the effort to give teens a place of their own within the club.
