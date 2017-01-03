Our Opinion: Tupelo's public records revision reasonable
There are 6 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday Dec 30, titled Our Opinion: Tupelo's public records revision reasonable.
Laws requiring government bodies to make records available to the public are among the most important aspects of a free and transparent democracy. Letting in the sunlight and giving taxpayers quick and convenient access to the records of those who make decisions on their behalf is critical to open government.
#1 Friday Dec 30
But it is also in the best interest of the citizen to keep personal government records private. Anything connected to your name, address, telephone number, age, family, SS#, military school or any other documents that are private information the government has on individuals.
I get over a thousand marketing calls and mail each year because the government sells Social Security information.
#2 Friday Dec 30
Well this article isn't true at all. I worked for the City and there's no such thing as public records. All records are subject to discretion. If there is a record the City doesn't want you to obtain, it will be so heavily redacted it will be illegible, or sanitized so heavily with a black sharpie you'll get dizzy just holding it. However, if you are able to obtain one of these public records your doing well, considering you were probably denied and deferred until you obtained an attorney, and that's in the rare case the document hasn't been pulled from file due to records statutes, or destroyed by an officer of the court.
#3 Friday Dec 30
The city hired Dr Brown, ostensibly to investigate allegations of impropriety in personnel management, yet kept her from the records to avoid making them public. The city spent tens of $thousands for that phony investigation and the Daily Urinal actually sent a reporter to 3 states to get dirt on Dr Brown but made no effort to uncover the dirt she was barred from seeing. And now the Daily Urinal wants its readers to believe the paper has an interest in gaining access to city records. That's laughable. The Daily Urinal will print whatever the city tells it to print and ignores whatever the city tells it to ignore. Doing so keeps the paper's subscribers blissfully ignorant.
#4 Saturday Dec 31
The daily paper is a threat to anyone that is not an elite family of wealth downtown Tupelo. It is the evil spirit of Tupelo. Public opinion has the daily paper as nothing but biased B. S. selling used cars and advertising inserts for the garbage. The journal CREATES more garbage daily than waste management. Why should the taxpayers pay for hauling the journal's garbage daily? Yes, the journal publishes only what it is told to print.
#5 Saturday Dec 31
The daily Tupelo paper is nothing but opinion that no one cares about. Where is the news in the paper? Where are the facts about their Old Mess in Osferd? Why is the Tupelo daily journal nothing but an Osferd daily? Where is the news? Online and the social media is not just opinion of the editor and the Create board of wealth.
#6 Saturday Dec 31
Our Opinion sucks....
