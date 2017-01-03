There are on the Newms360.com story from Friday Dec 30, titled Our Opinion: Tupelo's public records revision reasonable. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Laws requiring government bodies to make records available to the public are among the most important aspects of a free and transparent democracy. Letting in the sunlight and giving taxpayers quick and convenient access to the records of those who make decisions on their behalf is critical to open government.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.