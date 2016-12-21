Our Opinion: Supplemental education f...

Our Opinion: Supplemental education funding critical to student success

There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Our Opinion: Supplemental education funding critical to student success. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The concept of banding together to accomplish a greater goal for the community is a familiar one for Tupelo and Lee County - especially when it comes to education. Those efforts continue to this day in a number of ways, including the ongoing success of ExPECT - a nonprofit organization made up of businesses, parents, teachers and other supporters of Lee County Schools.

Better thinking

Tupelo, MS

#1 Sunday Dec 18
We would have a lot more money available for helping individual students with both their weaknesses and strengths if we stopped busing and had small local schools where the student could walk to and get help. It would also give the student more study time rather than fighting the dead bus ride.

Throwing money at a broken system does not fix it.
How Much Supplement

Tupelo, MS

#2 Monday Dec 19
The small small supplements to the millions and milions spent in Lee County and Tupelo on education should not be necessary with the property tax increases and the increases in the school budgets each year. Who actually decides how the taxes are spent each year? A few hand picked board members who are not held accountable for anything approve the spending except for the few elite who starve for attention from the media for a little attention for their little donations. What are the combined budgets for the two school systems annually?$200 million maybe and how much comes from Washington supplements?
The stars

Tupelo, MS

#3 Monday Dec 19
Death rates from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased 72.2% from 2014 to 2015,

Let the dumb off themselves. Today's life is missing the zest for life.
Critical Donations

Tupelo, MS

#4 Monday Dec 19
The daily paper is full of it. These few dollars are a joke compared to the millions spent in Lee Country on an attempt to educate those who refuse to learn. If you think the world owes you a life of sleeping with any one at any time to make another unwanted and unplanned child for the working taxpayers to feed, you are nothing more than a daily paper harming the local spirit with garbage.
Critical

Tupelo, MS

#5 Tuesday Dec 20
The Daily Journal is in critical condition and requires major management removal surgery to get any better. The paper has a bad ego condition and has become the evil spirit of Tupelo with no pride. The deceased owner had no intentions of his paper to fall in the hands of the evil ones down on Green.
Tupelo, MS

