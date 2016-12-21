There are on the Newms360.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Our Opinion: Supplemental education funding critical to student success. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The concept of banding together to accomplish a greater goal for the community is a familiar one for Tupelo and Lee County - especially when it comes to education. Those efforts continue to this day in a number of ways, including the ongoing success of ExPECT - a nonprofit organization made up of businesses, parents, teachers and other supporters of Lee County Schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.