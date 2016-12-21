Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last week
There are 5 comments on the Newms360.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Our Opinion: Plenty of good news in region last week. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
From a top education administrator being recognized to a fallen soldier receiving a fitting tribute, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a Pierce Street Elementary School Principal Art Dobbs was named the Tupelo Public School District's 2017 administrator of the year.
Join the discussion below
#1 Monday Dec 19
It is not good news to make a prize and give it out every year. Someone has to win. This is nothing but stroking egos. How about setting a bar and no matter how long it takes the first person to meet it? Why not give a prize for the first administrator to figure out how every high school student graduates proficient in differential calculus, meaning no child leaves school until they can pass the national test. Now that would be a good news if the administrator figured out how to do it.
Till then tell us how to improve on our failures.
#2 Monday Dec 19
Dobbs did not just leave Tupelo from high school. He graduated from Mississippi State and tailgating with the mayor is his hobby. Now we know the truth. The editor has no intentions of going against his mandated instructions to never write anything positive about any college except the Old Mess black bears. The weather has been bad for months and there were tornadoes that TOUCHED DOWN in Mississippi but NOT IN OZFART where the black bears are staying home for the holidays awaiting their NCAA Santas.. Sanctions are coming to town. Bad news everywhere.
#3 Monday Dec 19
Tupelo has no news paper.
#4 Thursday Dec 22
The number of robberies is not published in the Tupelo daily paper nor none of the burglaries of the homes are published. The editor of the daily paper is told what to publish and what to omit. The daily paper is the evil spirit of Tupelo. The is no Tupelo pride at the daily journal just propaganda.
#5 Thursday
The young inexperienced editor ignores the all the bad in Tupelo with his propaganda about the little good that is old hat and no longer news. In most cases, the editor is stretching the truth to write a few words each week. Lots of bad stuff going on in Tupelo so be careful and never believe anything in the daily journal.
