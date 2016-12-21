Our Opinion: Inauguration trip would be memorable for band members
The Tupelo High School Band has undertaken an ambitious, yet not unreasonable, goal of raising nearly $100,000 to travel to Washington, D.C., to march at the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump. Members of the THS Band Booster club gathered this week to discuss potential fundraising opportunities after learning the band had been selected to attend the inauguration following an application and selection process.
#1 Friday
The idea of being in poverty is to save not beg for trips.
United States
#2 Friday
Working taxpayers will have a memorable trip to the tax collector's office in January too. So what is important about a trip to Washington? Create will match the funds?
#3 Friday
The TV coverage can be recorded an replayed for memories forever without spending thousands on memories for a hand full of teenagers. Our opinion has it that Create has the cash and should pay for the band going to Washington. What is $100,000 to the wealth foundation with millions in the bank?
#4 Friday
All the editors are nothing but goobers.
#5 17 hrs ago
The cost of the trip is more like $200,000 and the daily paper will pay the bill wthl all their best wishes for good memories. The daily Tupelo paper is nothing but opinion and newsless.
