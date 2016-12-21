Olive Garden server fired after customers said he lied to get more tips
There are 2 comments on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Olive Garden server fired after customers said he lied to get more tips. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:
A waiter at the Olive Garden in Southaven is now off the job after customers said he asked them for an additional tip to help fund his cancer treatment, but Olive Garden said he didn't have cancer. Jason Kisner was only an employee at the Olive Garden in Mississippi for about three months before he was fired.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 29
Having slaves promotes dishonesty. You are not politically correct if you tell the customer you are poor and do not make enough to support yourself.
|
#2 Thursday Dec 29
The media has nothing to report so the newspaper and the TV reporter make up the news.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|OMG
|4
|Obama Evicted
|2 hr
|New President
|4
|Verona bank robbery suspect held without bond
|2 hr
|No Bond Money
|4
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|2 hr
|Tagged
|3
|A look back: Putting 2016 in the rearview mirror
|2 hr
|Bicycle Town
|9
|Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Tupelo
|2 hr
|Getting Old
|15
|No Tax Funds
|Mon
|No Roads Higher T...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC