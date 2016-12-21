There are on the WDAM-TV Hattiesburg story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Olive Garden server fired after customers said he lied to get more tips. In it, WDAM-TV Hattiesburg reports that:

A waiter at the Olive Garden in Southaven is now off the job after customers said he asked them for an additional tip to help fund his cancer treatment, but Olive Garden said he didn't have cancer. Jason Kisner was only an employee at the Olive Garden in Mississippi for about three months before he was fired.

