NMMC files lawsuit against United Health

North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo filed a lawsuit against United Healthcare on Tuesday as part of the ongoing dispute over payments. The lawsuit, which was entered in Lee County Circuit Court, does not affect the interim arrangement between United Healthcare and North Mississippi Health Services, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the hospital.

