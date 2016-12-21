NMMC files lawsuit against United Health
There are 4 comments on the Newms360.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled NMMC files lawsuit against United Health. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo filed a lawsuit against United Healthcare on Tuesday as part of the ongoing dispute over payments. The lawsuit, which was entered in Lee County Circuit Court, does not affect the interim arrangement between United Healthcare and North Mississippi Health Services, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the hospital.
#1 22 hrs ago
The costs of all the court hearing and the attorneys for both of their greedy corporations will pass the costs directly to their patients so the CEO of both companies keep their bonuses and annual raises. A judge should throw both of the corporations attorneys out of the emergency room. Typical health care in Tupelo. It is all about the money and the patients lose again.
#2 11 hrs ago
What a crock. The hospital and the insurance company agree one day and the hospital sues the next day. The attorneys win and the patients pay more and the insurance company charges more the insured more. Who pays for the greed of two companies? Attorneys are expensive and travel to the Tupelo venue is expensive and while the two greedy corporations fight in court those who pay the bills suffer and are mistreated at all levels. Both companies are guilty of stealing from the public. The hospital has never printed a correct bill and the fees are high due to the free health care provided to those who refuse to work, The insurance company has a huge staff paid to deny claims. These last thing either corporation is willing to do is to serve its customers.
#3 11 hrs ago
The Tupelo hospital is a great example of being TOO BIG but failed anyway. The idea of health care is for the people. The idea of a not for profit hospital that intentionally hides its owners identity and its profits should be outlawed. Where should criminals serve their time. In the fine executive offices and board rooms suing insurance companies or serving mankind's health needs? It is what it is. Tupelo tries to hide the money grubbers and the daily paper is at the top of the list.
#4 10 hrs ago
Who called the newspaper for this announcement? Oh the newspaper boys have the CEO cell phone number and vise versa? Press conferences by the daily journal have an evil purpose. It is in their DNA.
