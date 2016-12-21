NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures continuing coverage
There are 9 comments on the Newms360.com story from Friday, titled NMHS, United reach temporary accord, ensures continuing coverage. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
A temporary agreement has been reached to ensure people covered through United Healthcare can continue to receive medical care at Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services and its affiliates. In October, North Mississippi Health Services officials announced it was ending its "provider participation agreement" with UHC because it claimed that the national health insurer was not reimbursing the hospital at a fair rate.
Read more at Newms360.com.
#1 Friday
Nothing buy hype by two corporations who could care less for the sick people they collect money from each month. Two very very sick corporations paying their CEO's millions annually. Two very selfish and money hungry companies ignoring their patients needs.
#2 Friday
I do not see any doctors going bankrupt. Is it fair to keep factory workers at the poverty line? Is it fair to market fast food that causes sickness to the ignorant? Is it fair to market drugs people do not need? Why does the DJ make desires more important than needs?
United States
#3 Friday
North Missisdippi has no idea who owns the Tupelo hospital and all their clinics in other towns bought but the not for profit profits. Who is the sickest? Tupelo and its corruption or the hospital and its silent wealthy unknown owners?
#4 17 hrs ago
The Tupelo hospital is not for profit and not for patients. How did the hospital buy the south side of Tupelo without profits? The hospital is not for health care. The hospital depends on the region due to most of Tupelo is nothing but poor families having more children every year.
#5 15 hrs ago
Twelve years ago the local hospital was worried that they would be included in a class action suit regarding over charging uninsured patients. The hospital's administration felt it was cheaper to give away $150 million in free and discounted services compared to what the courts might award. So NMMC admitted they had over charged those least able to pay their bills and admitted they had $150 million available to hush the law suit while they insist they are NON PROFIT. Ain't that amazing. I wonder how many $millions they currently have tucked away in bank acounts, real estate investments and Wall St investments.
NMMC is a gold mine for its owners. And NMMC pulls the strings in Jackson to protect and enlarge their monopoly on healthcare. The Daily Urinal will make a front page story of the hospital redecorating their rest rooms while they ignore patients being over charged and nearby hospitals being pushed into bankruptcy forcing people in surrounding counties to travel to Tupelo for over priced care. Look around folks. It isn't because the people of Tupelo are enjoying great healthcare at reasonable prices that surrounding hospitals are becoming nursing homes owned by NMMC. It's called political back scratching if your involved in it and corruption if your not.
#6 14 hrs ago
The daily paper is a monopoly and so is the Tupelo hospital. It is amazing that most areas of the country have more that one hospital which provides competition for the doctors and patients. The Tupelo doctors have been bought by the not for profit profits of the hospital. Not for profit means no taxes are paid on the millions of profits. The leader of the corruption is the daily paper always supporting the Tupelo hospital for being the largest hospital in America charging the highest charges in America. Tupelo is made up of mostly poor families living off government entitlements. The doctors, lawyers, bankers, and a few elite families who are all serving on the various boards including CREATE are accumulating more net worth and more assets to maintain a life style of the rich and famous. Corruption CREATES more poverty. The hospital and the rich are interested in one thing and that is more wealth at the expense of the poor.
#7 14 hrs ago
The wealthy CEO's and appointed officials that are accumulating more wealth in Tupelo are also controlling the growth in the population and the industry such as furniture, health care, and other corporations that would provide competition and better service and lower prices. The owners of the hospital are the same corporate executives who vote to keep the competition out of Tupelo and other areas of north Mississippi. It is very simple, if the few rich people do not benefit personally with a new hospital or a new industry, the greed of these few wealthy people will stop any competition out of this area.....It is called the Tupelo mafia...The corruption shows its ugly head but the daily paper will never publish the truth.
#8 12 hrs ago
It seems likely that the same small group of wealthy individuals owns the hospital and news paper and runs city hall, the county government and keeps their hands under the table to some influential crooks in Jackson. And I'm not alone in that opinion but many are afraid to voice their opinion even here annonymously(?).
#9 12 hrs ago
And if the paper had any interest in keeping readers informed regarding the slick business practices involving the hospital they would investigate the multi-$million flim flam over blood. Just a few quick questions and I found enough to make a good front page story.
