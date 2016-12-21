Native blues artists' styles compliment new project through Two Troubadours
It's about a 30-mile drive from the red clay hills above Smithville to the Black Prairie dirt alongside McAllister Road in Wren. For the most of their lives, that mileage separated bluesmen Vincent Cheney and Kevin Thornton, but since they met five years ago at an open mic night at a Tupelo club, the two have become fans of each other's solo musical styles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Olive Garden server fired after customers said ...
|9 min
|Talk
|1
|Opinion Poll
|2 hr
|Worthless
|3
|Cable Robbery
|3 hr
|Comcast Thieves
|4
|Tupelo CVB anticipating busy start to year
|3 hr
|Millionaires
|5
|Fireworks banned in some cities across region
|3 hr
|Journal Daily
|1
|Logans road house
|12 hr
|Guest
|6
|Journal Daily
|15 hr
|Daily Journal
|28
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC