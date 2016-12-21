Man charged with Verona bank robbery

Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday evening by local and federal authorities on the charge of armed bank robbery. Spencer made his initial appearance on Thursday morning before federal judge Roy Percy in Oxford.

Rational

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday Dec 22
We have a growing population without virtue.
Thugville Dropout

Tupelo, MS

#2 Thursday Dec 22
Tupelo is hoarding more and more thugs who refuse to work and are looking for more freebies. This guy was riding a bicycle when he robbed the bank. Bicycles seem to be the ride of choice for the thugs in Tupelo. Is there an age limit on pushing a bike to the local beer store and riding down hill where he stays?
Tupelo, MS

