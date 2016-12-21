Man charged with Verona bank robbery
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Man charged with Verona bank robbery. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday evening by local and federal authorities on the charge of armed bank robbery. Spencer made his initial appearance on Thursday morning before federal judge Roy Percy in Oxford.
#1 Thursday Dec 22
We have a growing population without virtue.
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Tupelo is hoarding more and more thugs who refuse to work and are looking for more freebies. This guy was riding a bicycle when he robbed the bank. Bicycles seem to be the ride of choice for the thugs in Tupelo. Is there an age limit on pushing a bike to the local beer store and riding down hill where he stays?
