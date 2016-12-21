There are on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Man charged with Verona bank robbery. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Larry Donnell Spencer, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested Wednesday evening by local and federal authorities on the charge of armed bank robbery. Spencer made his initial appearance on Thursday morning before federal judge Roy Percy in Oxford.

