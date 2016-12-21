Lee County man dies in Saturday night...

Lee County man dies in Saturday night wreck

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled Lee County man dies in Saturday night wreck. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Anthony Hill, 27, was found in critical condition at the scene of the wreck and died at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. He was the nephew of Tupelo Police Maj.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Enough

Tupelo, MS

#1 3 hrs ago
Then he should know the probability of getting killed on Friday and Saturday night in a car.

More braun than brains.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Miss Sucks 4 hr Scooba Oxford 13
Tupelo 5 hr Poverty 1
News Bedside comfort and joy: Staff at Baptist, OCH ... 9 hr Enough 1
News Tupelo band raising money to perform at Trump i... 10 hr Sapience 1
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... 10 hr Gays Run the World 25
News Family celebrating holidays in new Habitat home 12 hr Dirt Tabloid 1
Mississippi State 12 hr Bowlers 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC