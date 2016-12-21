Lee County man dies in Saturday night wreck
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 3 hrs ago, titled Lee County man dies in Saturday night wreck. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Anthony Hill, 27, was found in critical condition at the scene of the wreck and died at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. He was the nephew of Tupelo Police Maj.
#1 3 hrs ago
Then he should know the probability of getting killed on Friday and Saturday night in a car.
More braun than brains.
