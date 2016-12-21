Junkyard Christmas tree celebrates season with salvage
This Christmas tree's green branches are tie rods salvaged from junked cars and hung with carburetors, hubcaps, crankshafts, fan blades, license plates and twisted bits of chrome. Red taillights blink on and off.
