There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Investigation leads to three drug arrests. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 2717 Green Tee Road Dec. 13 and seized around 21 grams of crack cocaine, a pistol and more than $2,200 in cash. Jesse Griffin, 63, of Tupelo, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of the sale of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lost memory

Tupelo, MS

#1 Thursday Dec 15
He was trying to start a business that took customers away from Main st downtown. They seem to have a hard time catching robbers and drive by shootings.
Drug Store

Tupelo, MS

#2 Friday Dec 16
Tupelo is now THE drug store in north Mississippi but these sales are not taxed.
