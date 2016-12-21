Investigation leads to three drug arrests
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies and agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 2717 Green Tee Road Dec. 13 and seized around 21 grams of crack cocaine, a pistol and more than $2,200 in cash. Jesse Griffin, 63, of Tupelo, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, two counts of the sale of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
#1 Thursday Dec 15
He was trying to start a business that took customers away from Main st downtown. They seem to have a hard time catching robbers and drive by shootings.
#2 Friday Dec 16
Tupelo is now THE drug store in north Mississippi but these sales are not taxed.
