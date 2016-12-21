Houlka bids for school construction rejected

The Chickasaw County School Board, who received bids earlier this year for construction of a new school building to replace one destroyed by fire several years ago, voted to reject the bids at its meeting earlier this month. The board acted because the bids were higher than what the district's insurance company, Liberty Mutual, would allow the district for replacement costs, said Superintendent Betsy Collums.

